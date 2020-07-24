Nazeef on course for Nassau

John Gosden's Nazeef heads eight entries for the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Nazeef will arrive in Sussex on the back of a six-race winning streak if she runs on Thursday next week, having made the breakthrough at Group One level last time out in the Falmouth Stakes.

She will be stepping up in trip to 10 furlongs for the first time - while there was no sign of stablemate Fanny Logan among the entries.

In the same Hamdan Al Maktoum ownership as Nazeef is Jean-Claude Rouget's promising Tawkeel.

She is unbeaten in four and turned the Prix Saint Alary last time out into a procession.

Last year's winner Deirdre is set to represent Japanese interest. She caused a huge stir when successful 12 months ago but has been without a win since.

Fancy Blue, winner of the Prix de Diane for Donnacha O'Brien, is another high-class entrant - while his father Aidan could run the consistent Magic Wand.

A further entry from Ireland is Jessica Harrington's One Voice - with Sir Michael Stoute's Queen Power and Amanda Perrett's Lavender's Blue also in contention.