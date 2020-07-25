Golden opportunity for Magical

Magical seems to have been found a perfect opportunity to add to her already impressive Group One haul in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

A seven-length winner of Sunday's race last year, when it was held in its normal position in the calendar in May, the daughter of Galileo has four other Group Ones on her record.

Aidan O'Brien's five-year-old was also in the mix to take on Enable in the King George at Ascot this weekend - but having already come up short five times behind John Gosden's mare, it looks a logical choice to stay at home.

Winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes on her return, Magical has upwards of 7lb in hand over her rivals.

"She is very well, and we've been very happy with her since her last run," said O'Brien.

"They (Magical and Japan) were being trained for the King George. You're never sure what is going to happen, but the two of them seem to have come to this weekend very well.

"Magical was happy to stay at home and run on a track that she knows without having to travel - it looks like the race is going to suit her lovely.

"She's only had the one run this year, whereas Japan has had the two runs. He's progressing very well, and the King George was a race we had our eye on with him for a long time.

"The Tattersalls Gold Cup is a great race to have at the Curragh, and it's a lovely race for Magical ahead of the autumn."

O'Brien also runs the three-year-old Armory, together with Sir Dragonet, while Jessica Harrington fields Leo De Fury.

Joseph O'Brien's Buckhurst and last season's Irish Leger winner Search For A Song, trained by Dermot Weld, complete the field.