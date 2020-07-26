Jockey Hollie Doyle lands new riding role

Hollie Doyle has been appointed as retained rider for owner Imad Al Sagar.

Al Sagar's silks sprang to prominence when Authorized won the Derby in 2007. He has enjoyed other big race wins with the likes of Decorated Knight, Araafa and Ayaja.

Al Sagar also owns Blue Diamond Stud in Newmarket and has around 30 horses in training.

"We are thrilled to add Hollie Doyle to our team," Al Sagar told www.bluediamondstud.co.uk.

"We have all been impressed with how Hollie has risen to become one of the best of her profession. She is an extremely dedicated, strong and astute jockey.

"We have some lovely horses to run for us this season and I look forward to Hollie becoming an invaluable member of our team."

Doyle, who won her first Group Two recently on Ed Vaughan's Dame Malliot, said: "I am delighted to be teaming up with Imad Al Sagar for the near future. I hope that we will have plenty of success!"