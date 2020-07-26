History-making Enable in top form after King George

John Gosden has given Enable a clean bill of health following her Ascot heroics on Saturday.

The six-year-old became the first horse in history to win the prestigious King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes three times with a facile success.

Only two took her on, with Japan seemingly not running to form, but she still beat last year's Irish Derby winner Sovereign by five lengths and a half lengths.

"She is in good form. She ate up, had a nice lead out and jogged up well. She had a pick of grass," said Gosden.

"I thought the fractions were built up superbly by William (Buick on Sovereign) in front. He didn't go mad early, then built it from Swinley Bottom all the way through.

"I think the time of the last two furlongs is very encouraging, which she ran quickly. Her class was there.

"I was clear she was not wound up for the Eclipse and I didn't see the point in jumping out the gate and trying to go head-to-head with Ghaiyyath. I don't think that would have been any help to her. She has ran great and came on for the race."

With Frankie Dettori in action at York on Sunday, celebrations were put on hold.

"I just stayed in town with my wife, just the pair of us," said Gosden.

"It was very nice just having dinner together. Frankie had to ride at York and we didn't want him hitting me over the head with a champagne bottle!

"The jockeys have to ride on the Sunday, so having a Saturday night party is not a good idea."

York is next on the agenda for Enable, either for another clash with Ghaiyyath in the Juddmonte International, or giving weight to 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love in the Yorkshire Oaks.

"We will see how it goes and we will be in both just like last year," said Gosden.

"It will be how the filly feels and how she is. We will just assess it all. Last year we ran with Magical and it looks like Love is going there (Yorkshire Oaks). With the three year-old weight allowance that makes it a fascinating contest in itself."