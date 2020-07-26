Lady Bowthorpe romps home in Valiant Stakes at Ascot

Lady Bowthorpe took her career to new heights to give trainer William Jarvis his first Group race success in 12 years in the Betfred Valiant Fillies' Stakes at Ascot.

Having opened her account on her return to action in handicap company at Lingfield last month, the daughter of Nathaniel continued her rise through the ranks to run out a stylish winner of the Group Three prize.

Sweeping down the outside of her rivals, the 12-1 shot found plenty for pressure once sent on by Kieran Shoemark to cross the line four and three-quarter lengths clear of runner-up Farzeen.

Jarvis said: "I've always thought she is good. She has been unlucky not to win more races. Things just haven't panned out her way, but she is smart.

"All credit to James Toller as he said we should run her in this race. I prepared her and trained her and he pushed me to go for the race.

"I was very impressed with the way she did it. She hasn't quite achieved what we hoped she would, but she is owned by a very patient owner. It is her first Group winner and she is a valuable filly now.

"Pontefract didn't go to plan as she was drawn nine of nine which was not great for her, but it has all come good for her today."

Although Jarvis has enjoyed plenty of winners since Gravitation provided him with his last Pattern race success in the 2008 renewal of the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood, it was a victory he was keen to make the most of.

He added: "I've had plenty of Listed winners and plenty of handicap winners, but it has been a long time since we have had a Group winner.

"You have got to deal with the cards you are dealt and when you get a good one, make the most of it. It is nice to have a good one in the yard again."