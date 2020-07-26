Dettori delivers on Franconia

Franconia capped an excellent weekend for John Gosden, Frankie Dettori and Khalid Abdullah by winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes at York.

Hot on the heels of Enable's historic third win in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Franconia was sent off a 1-3 favourite but was made to work much harder than her illustrious stablemate did at Ascot.

Having broken her maiden in Listed company last time out at Newbury, she was declared to run in the Musidora Stakes only to be withdrawn the day before due to a dirty scope.

Roger Varian's Gold Wand, who was unplaced in the Oaks, made Franconia pull out all the stops this time, but she was well on top at the line, pulling three-quarters of a length clear.

Dettori told Racing TV: "We didn't go that fast and it turned into a three-furlong sprint between me and Andrea (Atzeni on Gold Wand).

"My filly took all of two furlongs to hit top gear, but in the end I was well on top. I suspect it will be a mile and a half from now on. She's not overly big, so we'll take it step by step.

"We've got a strong hand in the division - obviously we've Enable, there's Frankly Darling and Star Catcher too. They are a good bunch of fillies."

Reflecting on Enable's display, he added: "It was amazing. I watched it again when I got home and I was able to savour the day because at the time you have to focus on what you have to do.

"You don't expect to be on the bridle two out in the King George.

"The dream is still alive. Hopefully we can get to the first Sunday in October (Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe) with a top contender and try to win it for a third time - but it's great she's won three King Georges on the way!"