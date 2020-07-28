Deidre faces six rivals in Qatar Nassau Stakes

Deirdre will face six rivals as she bids for back-to-back victories in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Japanese mare swooped late in last year's renewal under Oisin Murphy, and he will team up with Mitsuru Hashida's charge once again on Thursday as she tries to step up on her recent fifth in the Eclipse at Sandown.

Fancy Blue heads the challenge to the reigning champion after finishing second in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and then giving Donnacha O'Brien a notable first Classic winner in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this month.

Ryan Moore will be aboard Fancy Blue, leaving Frankie Dettori to partner globe-trotter Magic Wand for Aidan O'Brien in the 10-furlong feature.

Jessica Harrington further strengthens the Irish challenge with One Voice, winner of the Blue Wind Stakes but only fifth in Group Two company last time. She is the mount of Tom Marquand.

Nazeef is the top home-trained contender for John Gosden - and she arrives fresh from her maiden Group One victory in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting. However, she will be racing beyond a mile for the first time on the Downs.

Sir Michael Stoute's Queen Power and Lavender's Blue from Amanda Perrett's yard complete the line-up, with only French raider Tawkeel withdrawn at the final declaration stage.