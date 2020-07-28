Derby form on trial in Gordon Stakes at Goodwood

Derby runner-up Khalifa Sat heads a select field of six for the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Andrew Balding's charge finished best of the rest behind all-the-way Epsom hero Serpentine as a 50-1 shot at the start of the month, beaten five and a half lengths after sitting in second throughout the mile-and-a-half Classic.

He will again be ridden by Tom Marquand on Thursday as he renews rivalries with Epsom fifth English King and sixth-placed Mogul.

Ed Walker's English King was well-fancied for the Derby after winning a trial at Lingfield, but he finished six and a quarter lengths behind Serpentine after producing a late flourish for Frankie Dettori - who will be aboard again here.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Mogul was a further three-quarters of a length back in sixth - and he teams up with Ryan Moore once more for this Group Three heat.

Paul and Oliver Cole's Derby 10th Highland Chief also takes his chance - along with William Haggas' Bahrain Trophy winner Al Aasy and Subjectivist, who landed the Listed Glasgow Stakes last time out for Mark Johnston.

Haggas' Yazaman has found Tactical too good in his last two starts, but he has the chance to shine himself in the Qatar Richmond Stakes.

Yazaman was beaten a length and a quarter in the July Stakes, while the re-opposing Qaader was a further three and a quarter lengths back in fourth for Johnston that day.

O'Brien fields Admiral Nelson - a disappointment in eighth when favourite for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - with Tom Dascombe's Lauded, who finished a place ahead that day, in the mix again.

Roger Teal's dual winner Gussy Mac - a Listed scorer last time - and Clive Cox's Supremacy round out the seven contenders.