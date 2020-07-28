Space too good for Lennox rivals at Goodwood

Space Blues put in a power-packed finish to claim Group Two honours in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

The four-year-old, seeking a hat-trick following a Listed win at Haydock and a French Group Three, was settled towards the rear of the field by William Buick as Marie's Diamond set out to make all.

Glorious Journey and Pierre Lapin were also prominent in the early exchanges, with Buick tracking Escobar through the field until producing his mount approaching the last of seven furlongs.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Space Blues showed an excellent change of gear when Buick kicked, soon pulling clear and going on two win by two lengths as the 2-1 favourite.

Duke Of Hazzard kept on for second after struggling to find a gap at one point- while Escobar was third, despite appearing to get a slight bump from Space Blues as he made his winning move.

Appleby was impressed, and may head back to France next with Space Blues.

"It was a pleasing performance," said the Newmarket trainer.

"He was the class horse in the race. I always felt he travelled into it really well and he got a good run into it.

"As per usual at Goodwood I'm sure there are a few hard-luck stories down on the rail. William gave him a nice ride and had a nice clean run at it."

Space Blues' next race will depend how quickly he recovers from his exertions.

Appleby added: "If he bounces well out of this I see no reason why we can't look at the Maurice de Gheest on August 9.

"It comes up quick - it is only 10 days away. We will see how he bounces out of it, but it could be a potential target.

"He does deserve a big one, because he has knocked on the door enough times now. It would be nice for him to get a Group One tag around his neck if we can.

"He has definitely strengthened for sure.

"He is still what I call a 'feminine' Dubawi, but he is a great traveller and has proved he is a seven-furlong specialist.

"It would be lovely to drop him back to six and a half in the Maurice de Gheest - and if there is pace in the race it would give him something to aim at."