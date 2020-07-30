Christopher Mason enjoys Glorious day with Glamorous Anna

Glamorous Anna provided trainer Christopher Mason with his first Qatar Goodwood Festival winner with victory in the Mirabeau En Provence Handicap.

Successful at Windsor last time out and sent off at 9-1, the three-year-old filly - who is partially-sighted in her right eye - got the better of Newyorkstateofmind by a length and a half in the hands of William Cox.

Mason - who has just 10 horses in training - said: "I was hoping she would run a good race. She only just hung on at Windsor. She was hanging one way then the other way. I think would have finished further in front at Windsor had she stayed straight.

"We changed the mouth gear and put the cheekpieces on and just little tweaks here and there to keep her straight really.

"She has got so much natural early speed. She has got one kick and if she can take enough out of them with that one kick she can take a bit of catching."

He added: "I'm very delighted and there will be a long celebration tonight."

Junkanoo gave his owners Trevor Jacobs and Julian Harley plenty to shout about when springing a 50-1 surprise in the Unibet You're On Handicap.

Having finished ninth on his debut at this meeting 12 months ago, the Gary Moore-trained three-year-old struck gold at the sixth time of asking in the mile-and-a-quarter contest.

Working his way through rivals, David Egan's mount finished strongly to deny the hat-trick-seeking Zabeel Champion by three-quarters of a length.

Jacobs said: "It is fantastic. I'm over the moon. He has been running against some good horses and we knew he had it in him. He was fourth behind Palace Pier and he also finished behind Persuasion here last year, so it is not a total surprise.

"It is just nice to be back on track (as an owner) and to have a Glorious Goodwood winner is great. It would have been great if there were people here, but it doesn't matter. You have got to shout them home when the opportunity comes, as it doesn't happen very often.

"He was 50-1 yesterday and when he went to 100-1 I had £15 each-way, and I also had a bit each-way at 50s and 20s so we have done well out of that as well."