Song camp happy to bide time following Curragh effort

Connections of Search For A Song are in no rush to commit to future targets following her fine effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Last year's Irish St Leger heroine finished down the field on her reappearance in the Mooresbridge Stakes before slipping up on the first bend in the Munster Oaks at Cork.

Dermot Weld's charge was a widely unconsidered 50-1 shot when she returned to Group One level at the Curragh last weekend, but ran an excellent race to finish third behind Aidan O'Brien's brilliant mare Magical and her stablemate Sir Dragonet.

Fiona Craig, bloodstock and breeding adviser to Search For A Song's owner-breeders Moyglare Stud Farm, said: "I thought her odds were insulting, to be honest. We never expected her to beat Magical, but we hoped she'd run a good race and she ran great - over a mile and a half she might have finished second.

"She's Group One placed over a mile and a quarter now, so I don't think we need to run her over a mile and a quarter again. We can now look at races over a mile and a half and beyond and see where we end up.

"There are some very good mares around at the moment, with Enable, Love and Magical - and you'd think at least one of those will turn up for the Yorkshire Oaks.

"It's possible we might wait for the Irish St Leger again, but we do think she has enough pace for a mile and a half and there is also the option of running in the Prix Vermeille in France on the same weekend.

"It might not be straightforward going to France and everything is still a little bit up in the air, so I think we'll just see what the ground is like everywhere and play it by ear.

"I think her tearaway tendencies have relaxed a bit and she's just a bit more grown up now, which is great."