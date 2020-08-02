Miss Yoda takes German Oaks gold for Gosden and Dettori

Frankie Dettori steered Miss Yoda to a front-running victory in the German Oaks at Dusseldorf.

An impressive winner of the Lingfield Oaks Trial in early June, John Gosden's filly subsequently disappointed in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot before finishing fourth in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Back against her own sex in the 162nd Henkel-Preis der Diana, Miss Yoda was soon bowling along at the head of affairs under Dettori, who began to ask his mount for more at the top of the home straight.

Miss Yoda initially hung left under pressure, but once straightened up by the all-conquering Italian, found generously in the closing stages to keep her challengers at bay.

It was a first victory in the race for both Gosden and Dettori, who told Wett Star: "She jumped good. I wanted to be in front and I was in front by the bend. After that she was flowing with a lovely action.

"When I turned for home she was thinking of going back to the stables, so she stopped a bit. But then I said 'come on, concentrate', and away she went."

Jessica Harrington's Irish raider Silence Please loomed up looking a big danger early in the home straight, but ultimately had to make do with minor honours in fourth place.