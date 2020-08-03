Steel Bull to be supplemented for Phoenix Stakes

Michael O'Callaghan's impressive Molecomb Stakes winner Steel Bull will be supplemented for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

It will be a first run over six furlongs for the speedy colt, who has won both his races to date in impressive fashion.

Steel Bull overcame a tricky passage at Goodwood to win in fine style, and O'Callaghan hopes he is the horse he can make his breakthrough with at the highest level.

"I'll see how he is, but all going well he'll be supplemented for the Phoenix Stakes," said O'Callaghan.

"He's come out of Goodwood very well. He had a couple of easy days when he got home, but he was bouncing again quite quickly. He's a horse with a great constitution and he's a great 'grubber'.

"We'll be stepping up to six furlongs, but given he relaxes so well in his races and settles, I can't see him having any problems at the trip.

"When he won his maiden at Naas I had the Phoenix in my head straight away as he ran through the line strongly that day."

The Clodovil colt was ridden at Goodwood by Colin Keane - who rode Siskin to win the Phoenix 12 months ago and recommended a crack at the Group One.

"Winning the Molecomb threw a little spanner in the works as he showed such raw speed, quickening up through the gap," said O'Callaghan.

"When I spoke to Colin afterwards I hadn't mentioned the Phoenix to him, but it was the first race he said we should go for - and Colin knows what it takes to win that race.

"He's a very exciting two-year-old, he's unbeaten and has answered every question very well so as long as he's OK he'll be supplemented.

"He'll be running in new colours, but the new owner is quite private so everyone will know who it is when we supplement.

"Most years we find a good juvenile or two and thankfully we've found another who is very exciting. Hopefully he can be the one who breaks my duck in a Group One."