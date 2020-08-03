Miss Amulet beats Frenetic at Naas for Ken Condon

Miss Amulet provided Ken Condon with another notable winner when quickening by odds-on favourite Frenetic in the Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes at Naas.

Condon has already landed the Railway Stakes with Laws Of Indices and the Minstrel Stakes with Romanised this season, as well as winning with a couple of promising juveniles.

Miss Amulet (12-1) looked to have plenty to find with Frenetic on the figures, with Ger Lyons' filly talked of as a possible Nunthorpe contender later in the month.

Having finished behind Johnny Murtagh's Measure Of Magic last time out, Miss Amulet found that rival blocking her path as she travelled well in behind Frenetic - but when the gap finally appeared she shot through it for Billy Lee to win by three-quarters of a length.

"Even before today she was very well bought (£7,500) by Michael O'Donoghue of the BBA, she's a scopey filly and really progressive," said Condon.

"That was wonderful, she was obviously one of the outsiders but back on a conventional track as opposed to Down Royal she's won very well having travelled strongly.

"Billy was very pleased and said she's getting stronger all the time and enjoying her racing as well as improving for it.

"We were 3lb better off with Johnny's filly, but I don't think that was the difference - it was more to do with the track and a bit slower ground, Naas is more demanding."

He added: "We'll raise our sights now, we're never afraid to lose which is a good way to look at racing. She'll be entered in the Lowther or something like that. We'll look for a Group race over five or six furlongs, I'm sure she'll get six.

"She's obviously progressing so she's entitled to take her chance, that was a nice performance today.

"We've a nice bunch of two-year-olds, a couple won first time out at the Curragh, so it's a nice position to be in."