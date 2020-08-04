Doyle off the mark for Gosden and retainer Al Sagar

Hollie Doyle enjoyed another landmark evening at Lingfield on Tuesday as she recorded a first winner for John Gosden in the colours of her new retainer, Imad Al Sagar.

It was just Doyle's second ride in the Al Sagar silks, which sprang to prominence when Authorized won the Derby in 2007. The Blue Diamond Stud owner appointed the record-breaking Doyle as his retained rider last month.

Sent off an easy-to-back 4-1 in division two of the 10-furlong Betway Maiden Stakes, the Golden Horn colt was slowly away and looked to have plenty to do as 6-5 favourite John Locke raced clear into the straight.

But Doyle's mount ate up the ground and swept by to score going away by two lengths.

Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm pretty thrilled, to be honest - who'd have thought I'd be riding a winner for John Gosden this time last year. I'm just grateful for Imad to give me the opportunity like this.

"He didn't jump great and took a furlong or two to get into a rhythm, but once he got into a rhythm they steadied the pace up and he was carting me up the back straight. Luckily I just managed to keep the lid on him there and I was just looking for a run.

"He gave me a great feel a furlong out, he really changed gear."

Doyle's first mount in the Al Sagar green had come in the preceding race when Faisal's stablemate Amtiyaz ran a promising race to take second in division one of the same maiden.

The victory made it 81 for the year and a treble on the card for Doyle, who scored earlier through The Perfect Crown (1-2 favourite) and Gallardise (18-5), both for Archie Watson.