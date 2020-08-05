Summerghand set to miss Curragh date

Summerghand is unlikely to take up his entry in the Group Three Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Trainer David O'Meara is giving his admirable six-year-old time to recover from his victory in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

The North Yorkshire handler is no rush to make plans for Summerghand, whose deserved success in one of the toughest sprints in the calendar earned him a rise of 5lb to a rating of 113.

"I don't think I'll take up the entry at the Curragh on Sunday," said O'Meara.

"I'm not sure where he'll go next. Plans are up in the air. He's had a busy couple of weeks so he'll have an easy time and we'll look at something in a fortnight.

"He's come out of the race very well."

Summerghand was fourth in the Ayr Gold Cup last season and the QTS-sponsored dash on September 19 is likely to come under consideration.

"It's the beginning of August now and the Ayr Gold Cup is towards the end of September. We'll see," said O'Meara.