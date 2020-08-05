Options open for Siskin following Sussex Stakes

Connections of Siskin have yet to firm up plans for his next appearance after the Ger Lyons-trained colt suffered a first career defeat at Goodwood last week.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas hero was the clear favourite to claim his sixth win from as many starts in a vintage renewal of the Sussex Stakes, but had to make do with minor honours in third behind the impressive Mohaather.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned son of First Defence is reported to be none the worse for his exertions and has a range of options open to him.

Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: "He's come out of the race well.

"I've got to discuss with Prince Khalid what he would like to do. We'll look at all the options, which are pretty straightforward really."

Grimthorpe also provided a positive update on Enable following her historic third victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

John Gosden's brilliant mare is expected to run in either the Juddmonte International or the Yorkshire Oaks at York en route to her bid for a third triumph in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

"All is good with Enable. She hasn't done a lot since Ascot, but she came out of the race well and everybody is happy with her," Grimthorpe added.