Middle Park target for unbeaten Method

Martyn Meade is planning to head straight to next month's Middle Park Stakes with his exciting juvenile Method.

The Mehmas colt comfortably saw off high-class juvenile filly Fev Rover when making an impressive racecourse debut at Doncaster in June, before taking a step up in class in his stride in the Listed Rose Bowl at Newbury last month.

Connections elected to bypass last week's Richmond Stakes at Goodwood - and while the Prix Morny at Deauville on August 23 has not been completely ruled out, Meade is currently in favour of keeping his powder dry for the Middle Park at Newmarket on September 26.

Meade said: "I'm not in any great rush to run him, to be honest. We have thought about going to France, but the ground was pretty cut up the last time we were there, so maybe we won't go.

"At the moment I'm thinking we might just go straight to the Middle Park. Obviously it will be a step up in class, but when you look at his form and the sectionals and everything, I think he's entitled to go there.

"We'll look towards the Middle Park and hopefully he'll go on to have a bright three-year-old career afterwards."

Method is a best-priced 33-1 with Paddy Power for next year's 2000 Guineas.