Hamilton forced to abadon Friday meeting

Friday's meeting at Hamilton has been abandoned due to areas of false ground.

An inspection was called for 2pm on Thursday at the Scottish venue after 54 millimetres of rain in the space of 48 hours left the course unraceable.

Clerk of the course Harriet Graham confirmed a little earlier than the planned inspection time that the fixture would not go ahead as scheduled.

Graham tweeted: "Racing abandoned @HamiltonParkRC (due to) areas of false ground we are unable to avoid and with rain forecast again during racing, sadly we have decided to call racing off."