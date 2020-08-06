Prize money cut to £2.5m for Qipco British Champions Day

Prize money for this year's Qipco British Champions Day on October 17 has been cut to £2.5million due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fixture, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, will still be the richest raceday in Britain, but the amount of money on offer has taken a hit, with the headline Champion Stakes worth £750,000 having been run for £1.3m in 2019.

The Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be worth £650,000, while the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes and British Champions Sprint will each have prize money of £350,000 and £300,000 will be on offer in the Group Two British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Rod Street, chief executive of British Champions Series, said: "We are pleased to be able to stage a card worth £2.5 million on Qipco British Champions Day despite our income streams being so negatively affected and the enormous challenges facing the sport currently.

"Qipco British Champions Day has seen some superlative performances over the past decade and it is hugely important to us that we continue to make running a horse on the day as attractive as possible.

"We are very grateful for Qipco's long-standing partnership of British Champions Series and British Champions Day which has enabled us to make this early commitment."