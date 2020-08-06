Military Style bounces back to win Tyros Stakes

Military Style bounced back from an expensive defeat at Cork when making all in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown.

Ridden by Epsom Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara, the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt knuckled down in pleasing fashion to hold off all challengers.

The son of War Front had Vafortino for company for the most of the race and then had enough in reserve to ensure victory in the Group Three prize.

It was stablemate Van Gogh who posed the biggest threat in the final furlong, but Military Style (7-1) stuck to his task well to score by a neck with Masen third.

It was O'Brien's seventh consecutive win in the race and 14th in all.

McNamara said: "He'd a very good run first time out and for one to win first time out, they usually improve plenty. He also had a good run in the Marble Hill in Cork. He was entitled to have his chance and has probably improved a bit for the step up to seven.

"Adrian Maguire rides him out every day and he gave me plenty of confidence this morning. He said he was in good shape and had come out of his last run particularly well. Like Aidan, he thought seven furlongs would suit him.

"It's beautiful, fast ground which suits him well being by War Front out of a very good Galileo mare (Together Forever).

"The plan was to go forward. He didn't have to make it, but that is where we found ourselves. He had the experience of two runs under his belt and I was happy to go along at an even pace.

"I was able to fill up at halfway and he toughed it out well. He's very genuine.

"I think seven furlongs is a nice distance for him at the moment. He's not short of pace, but is a relaxed type and shouldn't have any trouble getting a mile."

Of the Derby winner, McNamara added: "I was talking to the girl that rides Serpentine out this morning and she said he's come out of the race well. I'm not sure of the plans, but he seems in good form and hopefully it's onwards and upwards."

Military Style was given a quote of 50-1 for the 2000 Guineas with Paddy Power.