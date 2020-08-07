Fabre has Grand plans for Baltic Gold

Andre Fabre has not ruled out a crack at the Grand Prix de Paris with his unbeaten Baltic Gold.

The son of Golden Horn followed up a debut win over 10 furlongs at Compiegne with a win over an extended mile and a half at Deauville.

"He will go for a Group race next time, either over a mile and a quarter at Longchamp, the Prix du Prince D'Orange or the Grand Prix de Paris," said Fabre.

"Obviously he stays well, but he's not a slow horse which is why I'm thinking of 10 furlongs. For the Group One he might just lack a bit of experience."

On the same afternoon the Frankel filly Petricor won on her debut and Fabre already has grand plans for her.

"Petricor has a nice pedigree and good confirmation," he said.

"She was very impressive and she will go for the Group Three Prix d'Aumule in preparation for the Prix Marcel Boussac.

"She was caught a little flat footed and it just took her a few strides before she quickened up but she did it nicely in the end."

A few days earlier See The Rose stretched her unbeaten record to three in the Group Three Six Perfections and she could also run in the Boussac but Fabre harbours stamina doubts.

"See The Rose keeps winning and she will be going to Deauville for the Prix du Calvados," said Fabre.

"Hopefully after that, we'll see if she can go further. After that it could be straight for the Boussac.

"She does have a question mark over her stamina for the mile, she started out over (an extended) five furlongs so we may look at keeping her to seven furlongs.

"Another option for her is the Cheveley Park at Newmarket."

Fabre also confirmed Persian King was course for the Prix Jacques le Marois next weekend.