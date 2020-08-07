British pair renew rivalry in Phoenix Stakes

The Lir Jet and Ventura Tormenta will clash again Sunday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The pair have met twice so far, with Michael Bell's The Lir Jet coming out on top at Royal Ascot when winning the Norfolk Stakes, while the Richard Hannon-trained Ventura Tormenta was back in sixth on what was his racecourse bow.

Hannon's runner reversed the form last time though, edging out The Lir Jet by a short head in last month's Prix Robert Papin.

Ben Coen takes over from Oisin Murphy on The Lir Jet, while Declan McDonogh teams up with Ventura Tormenta as Covid-19 restrictions mean British-based jockeys cannot travel to Ireland without undertaking a 14-day quarantine period.

The home team is headed by last week's Goodwood winner Steel Bull, who will be having his third start in as many weeks for Michael O'Callaghan.

Ken Condon's Law Of Indices was a shock winner of the Railway Stakes last time and he clashes again with runner-up Lucky Vega, who represents Jessica Harrington.

Aidan O'Brien fields three in Admiral Nelson, Giorgio Vasari and St Mark's Basilica, while Fozzy Stack's pair of Aloha Star and Bubbles On Ice complete the 10-strong field.