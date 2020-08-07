Global Giant out to shine in Rose of Lancaster Stakes

Global Giant is the potential star attraction in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

Formerly a high-class performer for Ed Dunlop, the five-year-old moved across Newmarket during the off-season - and it has certainly not done him any harm.

After making a successful debut for his new connections in a relatively minor event at Wolverhampton after the turn of the year, Global Giant finished a close-up fourth in the Gala Stakes at Sandown.

Andre Fabre's French-trained winner, Magny Cours, had previously beaten his top-class stablemate Persian King, while the second and third, Aspetar and Fox Chairman, have since filled out the first two places in the Group Two York Stakes.

Global Giant has since boosted that excellent form himself by winning the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury - and connections are looking forward to testing the water at Group Three level on Merseyside this weekend, with Frankie Dettori taking the ride.

Thady Gosden, assistant to his father, said: "He ran well in what was obviously a strong race at Sandown and we were pleased with his last win at Newbury.

"He's in good form and Haydock should suit him, I think. Hopefully they don't get too much rain."

The Clarehaven team have a second string to their bow in the form of Crossed Baton.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned gelding rounded off 2019 with a Listed strike at Lingfield, but trailed home last of 13 runners on his return to action in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Gosden added: "We're hoping he'll run a good race. Like the other horse, he prefers fast ground, too."

Certain Lad (Mick Channon), Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton), Fox Tal (Andrew Balding), Zaaki (Sir Michael Stoute) and Morisco (Tom Dascombe) complete the seven-strong field.

The chief supporting race is the British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes, in which Sir Michael Stoute's Group One-winning filly Veracious makes her seasonal reappearance.

The daughter of Frankel finally delivered the top-level victory she had long promised in the Falmouth Stakes last summer, before finishing second in the Sun Chariot and fourth in the QEII in October.

She has been kept in training as a five-year-old in the hope of securing further Group One success - but this Listed contest is seen as a suitable starting point.

Chris Richardson, managing director for owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud, said: "We're looking forward to seeing her back on the racecourse. She looks great and she's been working really well.

"I'm sure she'll be a little bit heavy and will improve for the run. She's obviously the top-rated horse in it, so we'll see how we go.

"She's a Group One winner already, so she could have been retired and covered earlier this year, but the owners like their racing and Sir Michael was happy with what he'd seen on the gallops, so we've brought her back.

"Due to Covid-19, we planned to bring her back around this time with a view to having an autumn campaign. She could end up at the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year, but there's a long way to go before we get to that."

Veracious will be a warm order against eight rivals, which include Saeed bin Suroor's Final Song and recent Newbury victor Festive Star from Simon and Ed Crisford's yard.