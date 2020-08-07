Options open for Guineas hero Kameko

Andrew Balding could step 2000 Guineas winner Kameko back up in trip in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York later this month.

The 10-furlong prize on August 19 is one of two Group One options under consideration for the three-year-old, along with the Prix Jacques Le Marois, over a mile at Deauville on Sunday week.

After finishing fourth in the Derby at Epsom on his penultimate start, the son of Kitten's Joy filled the same position on his return to a mile in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week.

Balding said: "Kameko has come out of the Sussex Stakes great.

"We are going to look at either going to the Jacques Le Marois or going to York for the Juddmonte International.

"He is due to work on Saturday and we will take it from there, but we will make a decision in the middle of next week."

A trip to Australia later in the year could be on the cards for Kameko after he was given an entry in the Cox Plate earlier this week.

Balding added: "We are keeping all the balls up in the air to give him every option going forwards."

Dashing Willoughby will make his final British start in the Group Two Lonsdale Cup at York after a majority share in him was sold to prominent New Zealand owner Sir Owen Glenn under his Go Bloodstock banner.

The gelded son of Nathaniel is unbeaten in two starts this season having landed the Listed Buckhounds Stakes at Newmarket on his seasonal bow before winning the Group Three Henry II Stakes at Sandown.

Balding added: "The plan is for Dashing Willoughby to have his last run in Britain in the Lonsdale Cup, then he will go to Australia to run in the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup.

"He has had the controlling interest purchased by Go Bloodstock, but Mick and Janice Mariscotti have stayed in him for a bit of sport. He will run in both those Australian races for us, then stay out there afterwards."