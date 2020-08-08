Star Of Emaraaty lands Sweet Solera Stakes

Star Of Emaraaty took her career to new heights when springing a 66-1 surprise in the Betway Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

With just a novice win at Ayr to her name in four previous starts, the daughter of Pride Of Dubai took a giant step forward with a staying-on success in the Group Three contest.

Having finished behind Setarhe and Dubai Fountain in a Listed event at Sandown last time, the Kevin Ryan-trained two-year-old exacted revenge on the pair when finishing fastest of them all in the seven-furlong prize to defeat the latter by a length and a quarter.

Ryan, speaking away from the track, said: "We are delighted with her as she is a sweet filly.

"She got very unbalanced at Sandown and it was a bit of a risk coming to Newmarket of it happening again. I thought she would have a fair chance of handling it though if he got her down the hill, as we knew when she hit the rising ground she would come home well.

"She is quite a laid back filly and she will improve with racing. I couldn't fault her today as she has picked up and quickened well."

Though victory for Star Of Emaraaty would have been a surprise to plenty given her double-figure price tag, the Hambleton handler was optimistic she could reach the frame.

He added: "We were very hopeful of being in the three and not just being there to make up the numbers.

"If you think that way you always have a chance. Thankfully things dropped right for her."

Despite not nominating an immediate target for Star Of Emaraaty, who was introduced at 50-1 for the 1000 Guineas by Betway, the Group One-winning handler is considering stepping her up in trip on her next start.

He added: "We will speak to Niall O'Brien from the Ontoawinner syndicate and see what he wants to to do, as he is quite good at judging what races to go for. I do see her having no problems in getting another furlong though."

Joint-favourite Fly Miss Helen was pulled up midway through the race and was taken in a horse ambulance to the Newmarket Equine Hospital.