Easterby wants rain for York hope Art Power

Tim Easterby believes the ground could dictate the outcome of the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes for his smart sprinter Art Power.

The three-year-old has made giant strides this season, winning at Newcastle soon after the resumption before taking the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

He handled the step up to Pattern company with aplomb in Ireland, beating Jessica Harrington's classy Missisle by over six furlongs at Naas, but Easterby would love to see some rain before his date with Battaash at York.

"I'd like it to rain. We're fine over five furlongs, but I just wouldn't want to run him on very quick ground because it's not all about the Nunthorpe," said Easterby.

"He goes on fast ground, but the pace you need for that race on fast ground might be the thing. If it rains it is definitely the right way to go.

"I know there's a few two-year-olds supposedly running but in my opinion none of them are a Lyric Fantasy, the ones mentioned are nice horses but Battaash is something else.

"The ground is key to us having a good chance, I think."