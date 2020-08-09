Malone Road back in action at Ballinrobe

Exciting prospect Malone Road makes his first competitive appearance in the best part of two years at Ballinrobe on Monday.

Bought for £325,000 by Cheveley Park Stud after landing an Irish point-to-point in the spring of 2018, the Kalanisi gelding looked destined for the top after successive bumper wins for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal and Punchestown.

A subsequent injury ruled Malone Road out for the remainder of the campaign and he also missed the entirety of last season, but he returns from his 631-day absence in the Broderick's Electrical Maiden Hurdle.

Cheveley Park's managing director, Chris Richardson, said: "He's had a few issues, but he has already shown he has the ability.

"We've given him the time and it will be good to see him back on the racecourse."

Keith Donoghue takes over in the saddle from leading amateur Jamie Codd.