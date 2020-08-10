Charlton 'realistic' over Aspetar's Juddmonte ambitions

Roger Charlton accepts Aspetar may be competing for minor honours in next week's Juddmonte International at York.

A Group One winner in Germany last September, the five-year-old son of the trainer's former stable star Al Kazeem was last seen winning over the Juddmonte course and distance in the Group Two York Stakes.

While delighted with that performance, Charlton is under no illusions about the task his charge is likely to face on his return to the Knavesmire - with Charlie Appleby's Coronation Cup and Eclipse hero Ghaiyyath among this potential rivals.

Charlton said: "He could run in the Juddmonte International, (but) I think realistically we're trying to get placed.

"I think there were a few disappointments in the York Stakes. It was a great effort from our horse - and he won well - but he's not going to beat the Appleby horse (Ghaiyyath), he's not going to beat Lord North and he's not going to beat Kameko if he turns up.

"If we could finish third or fourth it would be great. There aren't many options if you win a Group Two. I looked in France, and you have to carry a four-and-a-half-pound penalty taking on horses like Sottsass - you've got no chance.

"We might as well try and be third or fourth at York."