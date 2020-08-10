Deauville date in Dandalla's diary

Dandalla's preferred target this month is Deauville's Group One Prix Morny - although she is also entered in the Prix du Calvados at the same course a day earlier.

Karl Burke's filly has made the perfect start to her career, winning on debut at Newcastle before taking the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in devastating fashion.

She then stepped up to Group Two company to win the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket, beating Fev Rover and Santosha - who have franked the form since.

"She's in the two races, but if she goes anywhere it will be the Morny," said Burke, of the Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly.

"We just put her in the other one in case it looked a very weak race, or we weren't 100 per cent happy going to the Morny.

"The Group Two is the day before. So it's one or the other - she can't do both - but we're very happy with her.

"Her form couldn't look any stronger - with Nick's other filly Fev Rover winning since, and I believe she'll run in the Group Two. Even the third from Newmarket has won a Group race since."