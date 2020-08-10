Matron Stakes at Leopardstown for Veracious

Veracious may make her first start outside of Britain in next month's Coolmore America "Justify" Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The mile Group One on September 12 has been earmarked as an option for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained daughter of Frankel, before she heads to Newmarket the following month for her third attempt at the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes.

Having finished fourth in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on her final start last season, Veracious made the most of a drop down in class to score on her return to action in the Listed Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "She is in the Matron, and we could go there.

"With the way things are with the Covid-19 situation, we will have to see what happens between now and then.

"The Sun Chariot, though, would have to be the obvious target - with her running so well (to be second) in the race last year."

Reflecting on Veracious' comeback success, her first victory since landing last year's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, Richardson was pleased to see all her old ability retained - having suffered a minor setback.

He added: "We were delighted to see Veracious win at Haydock, because she is an important filly.

"She had done well over the winter, then she had a little hiccup with an epiglottal entrapment which needed releasing - so that put us back.

"However, most of her races were (planned) from now on anyway."