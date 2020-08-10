Owen Burrows sets sights on Sprint Cup with Tabdeed

Owen Burrows is leaning towards pitching Tabdeed into Group One company for the first time in his career in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

With limited options available, the talented but fragile sprinter is likely to be given a chance to shine at the top level in the six-furlong prize on September 5.

The Havana Gold gelding showcased his talents with victory in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month.

Burrows said: "It is not set in stone that he will go to Haydock, but it has been mentioned as there is nothing else around for him and he can't stay in his box all the time.

"We will give him an entry in the race and see what it looks like. If we are happy with him then we may as well roll the dice while he is well within himself."

While Tabdeed had to settle for second best on his seasonal debut at Newcastle, his victory last time out came as no surprise to Burrows, despite both of his previous Group Three starts ending in defeat.

He said: "We always thought he was decent. It didn't happen for him in the Jersey Stakes at three, then for whatever reason he disappointed in the Bengough Stakes. It could have been down to the soft ground, but he might just have had an off day.

"He hasn't really done a lot wrong and though he was beaten on his comeback at Newcastle the winner of that race, Glen Shiel, won a Group Three at the Curragh on Sunday so his form has a pretty solid look."

Another step forward would be required for Tabdeed to make his Group One debut a winning one - however, Burrows feels given the lack of miles he has on the clock he remains open to further improvement.

He added: "He has been a tricky horse to keep right, hence why he has only run eight times in his career.

"If you have room to improve he is ideal from that point of view as he is lightly raced and that gives him every chance to find a bit more."