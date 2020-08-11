Franconia heading to Deauville for Prix Minerve

Franconia will head to France this weekend for the Prix Minerve at Deauville.

The John Gosden-trained filly was narrowly beaten on her debut and sole start at two, but has won both her outings this season to date.

She broke her maiden in Listed company at Newbury and then headed to York, also for a Listed race, where she defied a penalty in beating Roger Varian's Gold Wand.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned daughter of Frankel is a half-sister to Winsili, winner of the Nassau Stakes for Gosden in 2013.

"She's an intended runner in the Group Three Prix Minerve," said Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe.

"It's early days to say whether or not she'll be staying in training next year.

"We'll have to see how she how she progress and give it some more thought from there.

"Obviously she's a progressive filly and this is one more step for her - it looks the logical next race."