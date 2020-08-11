Celebration Mile under consideration for Tilsit

Charlie Hills is considering big-race options both at home and abroad for Goodwood winner Tilsit.

The Group Two Celebration Mile back at Goodwood on August 29 and the Group One Prix du Moulin over the same trip at ParisLongchamp on September 6 have been identified as possible targets for the son of First Defence.

After bolting up by 19 lengths in a novice event at Newcastle on his penultimate start, Tilsit confirmed his potential when claiming Group Three glory in last month's Thoroughbred Stakes.

Hills said: "We are going to have a sit down with the Juddmonte team and Teddy Grimthorpe and see what Prince Khalid (Abdullah) wants to do as there are a few options.

"We are happy with how he has come out of the race and we will probably stay at a mile, but I'm sure he will get further in time.

"He could go back to Goodwood for the Celebration Mile or maybe wait for the Moulin.

"We are slightly wary of the fact he is pretty lightly raced and stepping up from a Group Three to a Group One could be a big ask. He is an exciting horse going forward."

Although Tilsit had to survive a stewards' inquiry at Goodwood following a late coming together with eventual runner-up My Oberon, the Lambourn handler believes he will have learnt plenty from the experience.

He added: "He never really learnt much in his two runs at Newcastle as he had to pretty much make the running through the two races.

"What happened at the end of his race at Goodwood was just through greenness, while it was his turf debut on a tough track and we've not worked him much on the grass as we've had a dry summer.

"I was really impressed with the way he picked up and how he put the race to bed. He will be better for the experience."

Last year's Stewards' Cup Khaadem will bid to make it fifth time lucky at Group One level in next month's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Dark Angel colt finished fourth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return before filling the same position in the July Cup last time out.

Hills said: "Initially after the July Cup we thought we may try to find another race in between then and Haydock, but then we thought we would give him a break and go there as a fresh horse.

"I think his form his pretty much there, but since his Stewards' Cup win he has not really had that fast ground so he has been a bit unfortunate in that regard."

Hills is leaning towards sending Pogo to York next week for the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes having finished a respectable third on his Group One debut in the Prix d'Ispahan at Deauville.

He said: "Pogo has improved a lot. He has always been a little bit immature, but he has done well as a four-year-old and I definitely think he is worth his mark of 114.

"There is the Celebration Mile for him along with a race back in Deauville, but it would be nice to win a Group Three with him. He has won at York before and that extended mile in the Strensall would be fine."

A trip to the Knavesmire is also a possibility for recent Haydock scorer Rhoscolyn.

Hills said: "He might go for the Acomb, though there is a nursery there as well and there is only about £10,000 difference in the two prizes.

"We will see what the competition in the Acomb looks like, then make a decision."

Prado will be given the chance to follow up her debut success at Salisbury in the Group Three Shadwell Prix du Calvados at Deauville on August 22.

Hills said: "Her work has been good, she did it well at Salisbury and the form has worked out pretty well.

"I thought she would run well, but it did surprise me a tiny bit she won.

"At the moment we are probably going to Deauville for the Prix du Calvados."