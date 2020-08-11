Romanised on track to for Prix Jacques le Marois

Romanised delighted conditions in a workout on Tuesday ahead of his bid to win the Prix Jacques le Marois for a second time at Deauville on Sunday.

He was partnered in the exercise by his regular race-rider Billy Lee, who will take the mount on Ken Condon's stable star in France despite having to quarantine for 14 days on his return due to coronavirus restrictions in Ireland.

"Billy Lee rides. He's obviously keen to maintain the partnership so even allowing for the quarantine restrictions that are prevalent in Ireland he's happy to take the two weeks after it," Condon.

"Billy rode the horse work this morning. He worked nicely and smoothly and we're good to go."

Romanised showed his well-being when taking the Group Two Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh last month, on his first run since September.

Condon reports the five-year-old to have thrived since then and is looking forward to what promises to be a top-class renewal, featuring the likes of Royal Ascot winners Palace Pier, Alpine Star and Circus Maximus, among others.

"All is well. He's been very good since his win at the Curragh," he said.

"Everything seems fine and I'm looking forward to what promises to be an intriguing contest. It's great to be taking part."