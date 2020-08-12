Stunning Beauty ready for move up to Group class

Saeed bin Suroor will look for a Group race next month for his unbeaten filly Stunning Beauty.

Having won what looked a hot maiden at Newmarket on her debut, the three-year-old gained more experience when landing short odds at Leicester on Monday.

"She'd improved at home from her first run," said Bin Suroor.

"I've always liked her, and she showed her class at Newmarket - and in her work in the morning.

"Now we'll have to look for a Group race for her. We've no plan at the moment - we'll see how she is over the next week and then start looking for a Group Three, I would think.

"She's very honest and she looked more focused this time, but she's still learning.

"She went to Leicester for more experience - we wanted one more race before going up in class. In September time, she'll be ready to go again.

"It's more likely that she will be going to Dubai."

Bin Suroor's Dubai Mirage looked an improved performer when winning a handicap at Haydock on Saturday, for which he has been put up 10lb to a mark of 97.

"Dubai Mirage is a nice horse - I liked him last year but he never showed on the track what he did at home," said the Newmarket trainer.

"This time he ran well, he came back really good after the race and he's clearly improving. We can now look for better races.

"He's been gelded now, so will probably go to Dubai as well."

The trainer also has updates on his two stable stars - Military March, forced to miss the Derby through injury, and Benbatl.

"Military March is back in light training, and more than likely it will be the end of September or early October when he runs," he said.

"He's doing good, he looks in good shape and is going the right way now.

"With Benbatl, he's in the Juddmonte International and the Jacques le Marois. We don't want any soft in the ground, so we'll have to wait until closer to the race before deciding.

"He's doing well, he worked very well last Saturday and we're loo