Judicial camp weigh up York and Haydock options

Judicial is likely to reappear early next month following his emphatic victory at Chester on Monday.

The in-form sprinter, trained by Julie Camacho, could head for either the Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup on September 5 or the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Garrowby Stakes at York a day later.

Connections will be tempted by the Group One on Merseyside only if they believe it looks winnable. Otherwise, Judicial will stick to Listed company on the Knavesmire.

Camacho's husband and assistant Steve Brown said: "I was discussing it with Dan (Downie, of owners Elite Racing).

"I think it is likely we will wait until September and we'll have a look at the Haydock Sprint.

"If we feel that is too strong we'll run in the Garrowby Stakes at York the following day.

"We can get him ready for that weekend and run him in the race we feel is the most suitable for him.

"The Group One looks very hot, as it should do, so we might stick to what we know."

Judicial looked better than ever when winning the Listed Queensferry Stakes on the Roodee, and he has taken those exertions in his stride.

"Obviously he likes the track and things worked out," said Brown.

"There was a strong pace that collapsed a little bit, and he stuck on well. Visually it was a pleasure to watch, and we were thrilled.

"He seems to be more consistent this year and he's enjoying a good season.

"He's come out of it really well. He didn't really have a hard race."

The Camacho team have not entirely ruled Judicial out of defending his title in the Beverley Bullet at the end of this month - but they also have Makanah waiting in the wings for that assignment.

"If Judicial does not run in the Beverley Bullet we'll run Makanah. I think he's ready for the step up," said Brown.

"He's going up the weights for handicaps now, and Paul (Mulrennan) thinks he's definitely worth a shot at a Listed race so he could go for the Bullet instead of Judicial."