Tactical workout tees up Prix Morny bid

Tactical remains on course to test his powers at Group One level in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday week.

Since finishing a promising third on his racecourse debut in early June, the Andrew Balding-trained juvenile has carried the colours of the Queen to big-race success in both the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket.

Having pleased connections in a gallop on Wednesday morning, the Toronado colt is all set to head to France in a bid to provide Her Majesty with a first top-level success since Estimate's memorable triumph in the 2013 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

John Warren, the Queen's racing manager, said: "Tactical did a nice piece of work this morning and is on course for the Prix Morny on August 23, which has been his target since winning the July Stakes."

Warren also provided a positive update on Tactical's stable companion King's Lynn, who carried the royal silks to a lucrative victory in a sales race at Doncaster in September, but has not been seen in competitive action since having suffered a setback in the spring.

"King's Lynn is all set to run in a novice race up at Doncaster on Saturday," Warren confirmed.

"We are really looking forward to this race setting him up for some exciting targets."

More immediately, the Queen's Award Scheme will bid for Listed honours in Thursday's British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

Trained by William Haggas, the daughter of Siyouni steps up in class after successive handicap wins at Salisbury and York.

Warren added: "We think she is a progressive filly and (she) did a good time when she won last time at York.

"We are hopeful she will step up again. William says she is in good form."