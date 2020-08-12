Big-race options under consideration for Fancy Blue

Donnacha O'Brien reports his star filly Fancy Blue to be in "great shape" following her victory in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Having provided the 22-year-old with a first Classic success of his fledgling trainer career in the French Oaks at Chantilly, the daughter of Japanese ace Deep Impact doubled her top-level tally on the Sussex Downs.

Fancy Blue is likely to make her next appearance in either the Matron Stakes or the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 12, although the Prix Vermeille has emerged as a possible alternative.

Speaking after saddling a winner at Gowran Park on Wednesday, O'Brien said: "Fancy Blue is in great shape and still being aimed at Irish Champions Weekend. It will be either there or France, which is the same weekend."