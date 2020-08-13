Pinatubo pointed towards Prix du Moulin

Charlie Appleby has confirmed the Prix du Moulin as the next objective for his star colt Pinatubo.

Crowned champion juvenile last season following an unbeaten six-race campaign, the son of Shamardal lost his aura of invincibility after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and second in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot on his first two starts of 2020.

He got back on the winning trail with a third top-level triumph in last month's Prix Jean Prat at Deauville - and there had been suggestions he could clash with his Prix Maurice de Gheest-winning stablemate Space Blues in the Prix de la Foret in early October.

However, Appleby is first keen to give Pinatubo another chance to prove himself over a mile at ParisLongchamp on September 6.

"Space Blues has come out of his race very well and the plan would be to head to the Prix de la Foret on Arc weekend," the trainer told Nick Luck's Daily Podcast.

"Pinatubo had a nice little break after the Prix Jean Prat and the plan is to head for the Prix du Moulin. He's building up his preparation towards that and we're looking forward to it.

"We're going back up to the mile with Pinatubo in the Moulin - I'm confident we'll be okay over that trip, but at the end of the day, it's the one box he hasn't ticked as yet.

"We've got that challenge first and we'll make a call after that race whether we come back to seven furlongs again or stick and head for the Breeders' Cup Mile."

Appleby also confirmed his hugely impressive Superlative Stakes winner Master Of The Seas "on track" to contest the National Stakes at the Curragh on September 13, a race he has won for the past two seasons with Quorto and Pinatubo.