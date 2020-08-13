Johnny Murtagh targets star mares at Matron Stakes

Johnny Murtagh considers both Know It All and Champers Elysees legitimate contenders for the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next month.

Following an impressive Group Three win at Leopardstown, the Qatar Racing-owned Know It All came close to providing the legendary jockey with his first top-level success as a trainer when narrowly denied by Watch Me in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 2.

Champers Elysees is two from two this season - most recently dominating her rivals in a Listed event at the Galway Festival.

While Know It All is set to make her next competitive appearance in the Matron on September 12, Champers Elysees will have to earn her spot with a bold showing in the Group Three Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary on August 27.

Murtagh said: "Know It All is going for the Matron. She came out of the race in France very well. We're very happy with her and looking forward to getting her out again.

"Champers Elysees will go for the Fairy Bridge in Tipperary and then all going well on for the Matron as well. She showed big improvement the last day in Galway and that should set her up nicely for a Group Three."