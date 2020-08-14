Love tops field of eight for Darley Yorkshire Oaks

Dual Classic heroine Love is the star attraction among eight contenders for the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

Following a dominant victory in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, Aidan O'Brien's filly was even more impressive when stepped up to a mile and a half for the Oaks at Epsom.

The daughter of Galileo is challenging the brilliant Enable for favouritism for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in early October, and will be widely expected to enhance those claims at York next week.

O'Brien has also entered his multiple Group One winner Magical, as well as Epsom runner-up Ennistymon.

John Gosden decided against bidding for a third Yorkshire Oaks victory with Enable - but the Clarehaven maestro could instead call upon Frankly Darling, winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot before finishing third behind Love at Epsom, and recent York winner Franconia.

Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista could be set for a swift step up in class after winning the Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday.

Manuela De Vega is an interesting runner for Ralph Beckett, having looked the part in winning both the Pinnacle Stakes and the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock this season.

The Jessica Harrington-trained One Voice - runner-up in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last time out - completes the potential field.