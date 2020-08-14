Dream Of Dreams ready for Hungerford Stakes test

Dream Of Dreams bids to belatedly strike Group-race gold in the Unibet Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Sir Michael Stoute's charge has not managed to get his head in front since landing a Listed prize at Windsor in May of last year, subsequently beaten a head in successive renewals of the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot, by Blue Point and Hello Youmzain respectively.

Dream Of Dreams had previously finished second in the Group Three Bengough Stakes at Ascot, the Group Three Supreme Stakes at Goodwood and in this seven-furlong Group Two in 2018, but a victory at Pattern level has so far eluded him.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, said: "He's the top-rated horse in the race, but he's probably entitled to be when you look at his form.

"He's working extremely well at the moment. I think the trip is OK for him - six and a half (furlongs) is probably his best trip, but I think seven should be fine. He hasn't run over seven in nearly two years, but that's just been down circumstances more than anything.

"Any rain they get at Newbury would be a help to him."

Richard Hannon has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Threat.

However, last season's Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes winner lines up with something to prove after finishing fifth in the St James's Palace Stakes and 10th in the July Cup so far this term.

Hannon said: "He was a little bit disappointing in the July Cup. He is working great, and Pat Dobbs has been riding him a lot.

"I wouldn't be mad about running him if the ground is soft, because I think he needs fast ground.

"The race has cut up nicely, which might well suit him, and he is in good nick.

"He worked great on Tuesday. Seven furlongs is ideal for him, and he is a very good horse. He needs to run very well and prove to us that he is a horse worth keeping, after being taken out of the sales."

Stuart Williams saddles consistent mare Breathtaking Look, who is fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time.

The Newmarket trainer said: "She's well in herself.

"It's a tough race, and I think a lot will depend on what the ground ends up being like for all of them - it's difficult to predict, with the way the weather is.

"I'm happy with her, and Adam (Kirby) has won on her before. She's been running well all year."

Other contenders include Charlie Appleby's defending champion Glorious Journey, the William Haggas-trained Surf Dancer and Dominik Moser's German raider Namos.