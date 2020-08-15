Battaash tops ten entries for Coolmore Nunthorpe

Last year's winner Battaash heads 10 entries for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

The Charlie Hills-trained speedster broke the track record for five furlongs on the Knavesmire 12 months ago when lifting the Group One dash at the third attempt.

He warmed up for back-to-back victories when smashing his own best time at Glorious Goodwood in winning the King George Stakes for the fourth year running.

"We're happy with him. He looks in good shape at the moment," said Hills.

On whether Battaash can set another new record time at York, Hills said: "We'll have to see what the ground's like."

The main threat to the defence of his crown is likely to come from Art Power.

Tim Easterby's highly-progressive three-year-old colt has looked a worthy rival to Battaash with a string of impressive victories this season.

The latest came in the Group Three Lacken Stakes at Naas when he beat Millisle by two and a half lengths.

"He'll go to York all being well. He's in good form," said Easterby.

American trainer Wesley Ward has put in his two-year-old Golden Pal, who was beaten a neck by The Lir Jet in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, to take on the seasoned sprinters.

Last year's Norfolk scorer A'Ali, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, is also in the mix.

Completing the list are Emaraaty Ana, Kurious, Moss Gill, Ornate, Que Amoro and Rocket Action.