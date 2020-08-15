Sottsass beaten by Skalleti at Deauville

Skalleti edged out Sottsass to take the Group Three Prix Gontaut-Biron Hong Kong Jockey Club at Deauville.

Trained in Marseille by Jerome Reynier, the five-year-old gelding just came out on top by a neck in the hands of Pierre-Charles Boudot, following a battle through the final furlong. The stewards called an inquiry, but the placings were allowed to stand.

"He's a lovely horse. He's a swimming horse - he loves the soft ground," Boudot told Sky Sports Racing.

"He is better on soft or heavy. Today it is very deep. We had an allowance and he did it well. He was courageous.

"His proper distance is 2000 metres. The mile is a bit short for him.

"I don't know which target will be the next. His owner and trainer will see, but the Champion Stakes will be OK for him."

He added: "The inquiry was nothing special. Sottsass has come a bit with me but no worries."

Sottsass was pushed out to 16-1 from 12-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Paddy Power. As a gelding, Skalleti is not qualified.