Charlton sizes up Sandown for Quadrilateral

Quadrilateral will bid to get her career back on track by making the most of a drop down in class in the Betway Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The Roger Charlton-trained three-year-old will revert back to Group Three company next weekend as she looks to secure her first victory since last year's Fillies' Mile.

Having finished third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her comeback, the daughter of Frankel filled the same position on her most recent outing in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot - after which she was found to have a sinus infection.

Harry Charlton, assistant to his father, said: "Quadrilateral is heading for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown. She had a sinus infection after Royal Ascot, but that is cleared now.

"She is in great nick and looks very well. She is ready to run again.

"We are going back to slightly calmer waters and we are looking forward to getting her back on track."