Equilateral heads to Flying Five Stakes

Equilateral is to seek Group One glory in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next month.

The five-year-old sprinter had been a possible for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York this week, but trainer Charlie Hills decided against taking on stablemate Battaash again.

Hills said: "He's fine - we just decided not to go to York. We plan to run him in the Flying Five (on September 13)."

Equilateral has faced Battaash once this summer and put up a fine effort to snatch second place close home in the King's Stand Stakes, two and a quarter lengths behind Hills' stable star.

Impressive winner of a Listed contest at Meydan in January, Equilateral was denied a clear run when a close fifth to Moss Gill in the Listed City Walls Stakes at York on his latest start.