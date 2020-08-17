Mogul faces seven in search of Voltigeur victory

Gordon Stakes winner Mogul is among a field of eight declared for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt had been slightly disappointing on his first two starts this term in the King Edward VII Stakes and the Derby, but returned to form with victory over Highland Chief at Goodwood.

Paul Cole's charge renews rivalry as does the third home that day, the Mark Johnston-trained Subjectivist.

Pyledriver, winner of the King Edward VII Stakes, bids to get back to winning ways after having no luck in the Derby. Trainer William Muir opted to go to the Knavesmire rather than travel to Germany for the Preis von Europa last weekend.

John Gosden saddles Darain, impressive winner of both his starts to date, albeit at a much lower level.

Completing the list for this recognised St Leger trial are Queen's Vase runner-up Berkshire Rocco, Dante Stakes third Juan Elcano and Roberto Escobarr, promising winner of a novice event on this course last month.

Clive Cox will try to win another major two-year-old prize this season when he sends Royal Scimitar for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

The Lambourn trainer has already lifted the Coventry Stakes with Nando Parrado and the Richmond Stakes with Supremacy.

He now relies on Royal Scimitar, who made a wining debut in game fashion at Newbury a month ago.

Charlie Appleby's Cloudbridge, Gear Up from the Johnston yard and Praise Of Shadows, trained by Marco Botti, are others to have won their only race to date. Broxi, Darvel, Spycatcher and Titan Rock make up the eight runners.