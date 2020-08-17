Euchen Glen could run in Sky Bet Ebor at York

Jim Goldie is hoping Euchen Glen is given the chance to run in the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday.

The versatile seven-year-old is on the "borderline" to make the maximum 22-horse field according to his trainer after 43 entries were revealed for the prestigious staying prize.

Euchen Glen is no stranger to success on the Knavesmire, having won York's other major summer handicap, the John Smith's Cup over an extended mile and a quarter, in 2018.

He was not disgraced when fifth to Stradivarius in the two-mile Goodwood Cup on his latest start.

"The Ebor is the plan. Hopefully he'll get in it. We're on the borderline," said Goldie.

"Anything from a mile and a quarter to two miles comes the same to him.

"He's won at two miles as well. He's just an all-rounder.

"Good ground would be fine, but he's run on all sorts. He's a player, especially on his last run in among horses who are Group class."

A classy entry includes Ed Dunlop's Red Verdon, who took a Group Two contest at Longchamp last month.

Fujaira Prince, trained by Roger Varian, is a leading ante-post fancy after registering a smooth success at Royal Ascot in June following a year's absence.

Others in the mix include Communique, Deja, Ghostwatch and Trueshan.

Willie Mullins has three possibles in Buildmeupbuttercup, Stratum and True Self, while Joseph O'Brien's two of Grandmaster Flash and Pondus make up the five Irish-trained entries.

There is also one from France - Get Shirty, trained by Christophe Ferland.

Shine So Bright lowered Laurens' colours when winning the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes 12 months ago and could try for back-to-back victories in this Group Two over seven furlongs.

Andrew Balding's Oasis Dream colt has not won since then, but has run creditably to be placed in the Surrey and Hackwood Stakes on his last two starts.

This year's entry looks strong with 14 possibles including One Master, who battled on gamely to win the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood.

Henry Candy's eight-year-old Limato showed he retains plenty of ability when winning the Group Three Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in June.

Aidan O'Brien has entered Gladness Stakes winner Lancaster House, while Beat Le Bon, Queen Jo Jo, Safe Voyage and Threat are others to note.

Beat Le Bon, trained by Richard Hannon, has a second option in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

Zaaki, winner 12 months ago for Sir Michael Stoute, is among 23 entries for the Group Three over nearly nine furlongs.

Stoute has also put in Highest Ground, who just failed to take his unbeaten record to three when beaten a neck by Thunderous in the Dante Stakes on this course last month.

Century Dream, Dark Vision, Fox Chairman, Lord Glitters and Pogo are among other smart horses in the list.