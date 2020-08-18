The Lir Jet could head to Flying Childers at Doncaster

The Flying Childers at Doncaster and the Middle Park at Newmarket are among the options under consideration for Michael Bell's star juvenile The Lir Jet.

After being snapped up by Qatar Racing following a runaway victory on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth, the youngster claimed Royal Ascot glory with a narrow verdict over American challenger Golden Pal in the Norfolk Stakes in June.

The Lir Jet was touched off by Ventura Tormenta when bidding for his hat-trick in the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville - and again had to make do with minor honours on his latest outing in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, passing the post in third behind the impressive Lucky Vega before being promoted to second by the stewards.

Bell said: "He's come out of his last race very well. He came back from Ireland in good shape and we've been happy with him since.

"There are a few options going forward, including the Flying Childers (September 11) and the Middle Park (September 26). He could run in one or both of those.

"He got the six furlongs well at the Curragh - in another stride he would have been a genuine second. I think he's proved he's effective over five and six, which is good.

"He's certainly not regressive. He's had to travel for his last couple of runs, which is certainly not a plus. It might be good for him to have a home game for his next run."